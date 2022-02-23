See All General Surgeons in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Arthur Martella, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (14)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Arthur Martella, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Martella works at Virtua Cardiology in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Cardiothoracic Surgery - Cherry Hill
    1 Brace Rd Ste B, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 (856) 547-0389

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Port Placements or Replacements
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Partial Lung Collapse
Port Placements or Replacements
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Partial Lung Collapse

Treatment frequency



Port Placements or Replacements
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Partial Lung Collapse
Pericardial Disease
Thoracentesis
Pleural Effusion
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Aortic Valve Surgery
Atrial Fibrillation
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Constipation
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Gastrotomy
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hyperparathyroidism
Inguinal Hernia
Lung Cancer
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mitral Valve Surgery
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Septal Defect
Tracheal Surgery
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Acute Bowel Infarction
Aneurysm of Heart
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Atrial Septal Defect
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD)
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Carotid Artery Stent Placement
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Bypass With Robotic Assistance
Coronary Cathertization With Robotic Assistance
Crohn's Disease
Decortication and Pleurectomy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis
Endovascular Repair of Aorta
Esophageal Fistula
Esophageal Varices
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Heart Defect Repair
Heart Tumors, Benign
Hemorrhoids
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impella Device
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Lobectomy, Open
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
Lung Removal, Open
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance
Maze Procedure
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Resection of Cardiac Tumor
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Rib Fracture
Secondary Malignancies
Septic Embolism
Spinal Nerve Block
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracoscopic Drainage of Pleural Cavity With Robotic Assistance
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
Thyroid Nodule
Tricuspid Valve Surgery
Ulcerative Colitis
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Ventricular Assist Device
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Wound Repair
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    QualCare
    UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 23, 2022
    Dr. Martella gave me a cogent second opinion as to whether I should get a valve replaced during surgery to repair an aortic aneurysm. My surgeon was of the "while we're in there" school of surgery as to the replacement; easy for
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Arthur Martella, MD.

    About Dr. Arthur Martella, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497799548
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martella works at Virtua Cardiology in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Martella’s profile.

    Dr. Martella has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Martella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

