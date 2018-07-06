See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Arthur Manoukian, MD

Internal Medicine
2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arthur Manoukian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with L A Co Usc Med Center|University Of S Ca/lac And Usc

Dr. Manoukian works at Comprehensive Community Health Centers Inc in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Comprehensive Community Health Centers Inc.
    Comprehensive Community Health Centers Inc.
1704 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041
(323) 256-4116

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Strep Throat
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Strep Throat

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 06, 2018
    Best doctor ever!
    catherine gant in los angeles, CA — Jul 06, 2018
    About Dr. Arthur Manoukian, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811948540
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • L A Co Usc Med Center|University Of S Ca/lac And Usc
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Manoukian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manoukian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manoukian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manoukian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manoukian works at Comprehensive Community Health Centers Inc in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Manoukian’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Manoukian. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manoukian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manoukian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manoukian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

