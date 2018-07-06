Dr. Arthur Manoukian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manoukian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Manoukian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Manoukian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with L A Co Usc Med Center|University Of S Ca/lac And Usc
Dr. Manoukian works at
Locations
Comprehensive Community Health Centers Inc.1704 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041 Directions (323) 256-4116
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor ever!
About Dr. Arthur Manoukian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1811948540
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center|University Of S Ca/lac And Usc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manoukian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manoukian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manoukian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manoukian works at
Dr. Manoukian speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Manoukian. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manoukian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manoukian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manoukian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.