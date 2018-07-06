Overview

Dr. Arthur Manoukian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with L A Co Usc Med Center|University Of S Ca/lac And Usc



Dr. Manoukian works at Comprehensive Community Health Centers Inc in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.