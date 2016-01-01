Dr. Arthur Mandel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Mandel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Mandel, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Harlem Hospital Center|Montefiore Hospital Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
Dr. Mandel works at
Locations
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Arthur Mandel, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Hospital Albert Einstein College Medicine
- Epilepsy
