Dr. Arthur Magun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Magun, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Magun works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magun?
About Dr. Arthur Magun, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1790865012
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magun accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magun works at
Dr. Magun speaks Hebrew.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Magun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.