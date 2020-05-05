Dr. Lubitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur Lubitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Lubitz, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from State University of New York Downstate Medical Center, Brooklyn, NY - M.D., and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Lubitz works at
Locations
1
Midtown East30 E 40th St Rm 1204, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 685-4765Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pm
2
Wall Street150 Broadway Rm 713, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 766-0011Thursday8:00am - 11:30am
3
Arthur Lubitz MD PC, New York, NY244 W 54th St Ste 600, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 247-7447
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CBA Health Insurance
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- Fidelis Care
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lubitz has been my allergist doctor for more than 20 years. He is my favorite doctor. I have never known a more caring doctor than Dr Lubitz. He has come to my rescue many times when I have had serious allergy problems. He is compassionate, kind, patient, generous with his time and is never wrong with a diagnosis and the medicines prescribed. I have never had any problem receiving an appt. with him. If he is not available, he calls me to see what is wrong. I recommend Dr. Lubitz highly - his characteristics are of the highest caliber. His staff are very courteous and easy to deal with.
About Dr. Arthur Lubitz, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1437348471
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- Coney Island Hospital
- State University of New York Downstate Medical Center, Brooklyn, NY - M.D.,
- Brooklyn College, Brooklyn, Ny / B.A. Cum Laude Psychology
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
