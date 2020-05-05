See All Allergists & Immunologists in New York, NY
Dr. Arthur Lubitz, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Arthur Lubitz, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (13)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Arthur Lubitz, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from State University of New York Downstate Medical Center, Brooklyn, NY - M.D., and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Lubitz works at Arthur Lubitz MD PC, New York, NY in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midtown East
    30 E 40th St Rm 1204, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 685-4765
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Wall Street
    150 Broadway Rm 713, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 766-0011
    Thursday
    8:00am - 11:30am
  3. 3
    Arthur Lubitz MD PC, New York, NY
    244 W 54th St Ste 600, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 247-7447

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hives
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Hives
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergan Cross-Reactivity Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Encephalomyelitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Irritability Syndrome Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Seminal Vulvovaginitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Tension Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Antibiotic Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma and Immunology Care Chevron Icon
Asthma Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CBA Health Insurance
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fidelis Care
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lubitz?

    May 05, 2020
    Dr. Lubitz has been my allergist doctor for more than 20 years. He is my favorite doctor. I have never known a more caring doctor than Dr Lubitz. He has come to my rescue many times when I have had serious allergy problems. He is compassionate, kind, patient, generous with his time and is never wrong with a diagnosis and the medicines prescribed. I have never had any problem receiving an appt. with him. If he is not available, he calls me to see what is wrong. I recommend Dr. Lubitz highly - his characteristics are of the highest caliber. His staff are very courteous and easy to deal with.
    Marion A. Gambardella — May 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arthur Lubitz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Arthur Lubitz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lubitz to family and friends

    Dr. Lubitz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lubitz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Arthur Lubitz, MD.

    About Dr. Arthur Lubitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437348471
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Long Island College Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Coney Island Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • State University of New York Downstate Medical Center, Brooklyn, NY - M.D.,
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brooklyn College, Brooklyn, Ny / B.A. Cum Laude Psychology
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lubitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lubitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lubitz works at Arthur Lubitz MD PC, New York, NY in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lubitz’s profile.

    Dr. Lubitz has seen patients for Hives, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lubitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lubitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lubitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lubitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lubitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Arthur Lubitz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.