Overview

Dr. Arthur Loussararian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Loussararian works at Mission Heritage Medical Group in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.