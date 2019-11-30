Dr. Arthur Loussararian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loussararian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Loussararian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Loussararian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Loussararian works at
Locations
-
1
Diane Zebari MD26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 120, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-3388
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Loussararian?
This quiet, intelligent, informed and responsive interventionist cardiologist has been largely responsible for the fact that, after 20 years under his care, I continue to live a normal and enjoyable life in my 95th year. Dr Loussararian is an honor to his profession, and I give him my unqualified recommendation.
About Dr. Arthur Loussararian, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1720065121
Education & Certifications
- Harbor / UCLA
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loussararian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loussararian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loussararian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loussararian works at
Dr. Loussararian has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loussararian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Loussararian speaks Armenian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Loussararian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loussararian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loussararian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loussararian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.