Dr. Lipper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur Lipper, MD
Dr. Arthur Lipper, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Lipper works at
Usc Care Medical Group Inc150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 210, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 659-8977
Art has been my doctor for 13 years. I have moderate health needs; but when I need something Dr Lipper is there 100% for me. Apparently he takes all HMO insurance; and he is the only worthy doctor who does so in Beverly Hills. I cannot say enough great things about Art Lipper, M.D.
About Dr. Arthur Lipper, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1811062649
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Lipper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.