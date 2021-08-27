Overview

Dr. Arthur Lee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Niskayuna, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at CapitalCare Family Practice River Road, Community Care Physicians in Niskayuna, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.