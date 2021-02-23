Overview

Dr. Arthur Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center, Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at WELLINGTON ORTHOPEDIC & SPORTS MEDICINE in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.