Dr. Arthur Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arthur Lee, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University|Mt. Sinai School Of Medicine Ny and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Lake City3239 NW YORK DR, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 251-7828Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute1151 NW 64th Ter Fl 2, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 517-2506
Lake City Medical Center340 NW Commerce Dr Fl 32055, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (352) 280-2946
The Cardiac and Vascular Institute4645 Nw 8th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 517-2505
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr. Lee saw me in the ER and had me set for the procedure that afternoon I had over a liter of blood and fluid around my heart that had to be drained. Dr. Lee made me feel comfortable by telling me what to expect.
About Dr. Arthur Lee, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1063447977
- Beth Israel Medical Center|Beth Israel Medical Center Ny
- Mt. Sinai Medical Center Ny (Im)
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University|Mt. Sinai School Of Medicine Ny
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
