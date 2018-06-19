Overview

Dr. Arthur Lapping, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lapping works at ARTHUR G LAPPING DO in Warren, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.