Dr. Arthur Korotikin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korotikin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Korotikin, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Korotikin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cheyenne, WY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON.
Dr. Korotikin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cheyenne Eye Clinic & Surgery Center1300 E 20th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001 Directions (307) 634-2020
-
2
Gary J. Foster, MD3155 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 221-2222
-
3
William A. Shachtman, MD1725 E Prospect Rd Ste 225, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 221-2222
-
4
Eye Center of Northern Colorado PC6125 Sky Pond Dr Ste 160, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 221-2222
-
5
Christopher Kirkpatrick, MD1701 61ST AVE, Greeley, CO 80634 Directions (970) 221-2222
-
6
Eye Center of Northern Colorado Precision3151 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 221-2222Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
7
Eye Center of Northern Colorado Skyline2555 E 13th St Ste 110, Loveland, CO 80537 Directions (970) 221-2222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Korotikin?
Dr Korotkin is very knowledgeable and his staff treats you with respect. He is very busy, so have your questions ready, but he is compassionate and caring. Recommend him highly!
About Dr. Arthur Korotikin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1023166345
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korotikin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korotikin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korotikin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korotikin works at
Dr. Korotikin has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korotikin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Korotikin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korotikin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korotikin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korotikin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.