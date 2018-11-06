Overview

Dr. Arthur Korotikin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cheyenne, WY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON.



Dr. Korotikin works at Cheyenne Eye Clinic in Cheyenne, WY with other offices in Fort Collins, CO, Loveland, CO and Greeley, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.