Dr. Arthur Kitt, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Kitt works at Northwell Health in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.