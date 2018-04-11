Dr. Arthur Kilkuts, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilkuts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Kilkuts, DMD
Dr. Arthur Kilkuts, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Corona, CA.
Rex L. Bullock DDS, Inc914 Washburn Ave Ste 2, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 254-7060
- Delta Dental
A huge Thank You to Dr. Kilkuts and his friendly staff for getting my mom (Leonor Alegre) back to feeling better. Painless surgery was a blessing. She feels so much better but will have so healing time. We are truly grateful. Referred by Dr. Rentschler. You both are amazing doctors, we are glad we were referred and we will surely recommend anyone to see you both. We are blessed to have met you. Referred by Magdelena & David Negrete
Dr. Kilkuts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kilkuts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilkuts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilkuts.
