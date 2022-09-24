Overview

Dr. Arthur Kennish, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Kennish works at Physician Office in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.