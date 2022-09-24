Dr. Arthur Kennish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Kennish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Kennish, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Kennish works at
Locations
Physician Office108 E 96TH ST, New York, NY 10128 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Thank heavens for Dr Kennish. Addresses isues clearly, cares for whole person, expert in his fields, and always answers my questions throughly. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Arthur Kennish, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Male
- 1326019118
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennish accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennish works at
Dr. Kennish has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kennish speaks Russian.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennish.
