Dr. Arthur Kay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Kay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Kay, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with Natl Inst Hlth
Dr. Kay works at
Locations
-
1
OBH Neuroscience Institute1 Brookdale Plz Ste 400, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-5622Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
OBH Neurology at Scott Medical2035 Ralph Ave Ste A2, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 338-2621
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kay?
Superb. Dr. Kay is a gentleman and an exceptional physician. His depth of knowledge is matched only by his empathy.
About Dr. Arthur Kay, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1356384036
Education & Certifications
- Natl Inst Hlth
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kay works at
Dr. Kay has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kay speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.