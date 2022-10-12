See All Dermatologists in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Arthur Katz, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (136)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience
Dr. Arthur Katz, MD is a Dermatologist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Katz works at Dermatology Affiliates of New Jersey in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Affiliates of New Jersey
    2954 John F Kennedy Blvd Ste 2, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 653-5555
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening

Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Treatment Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Office Procedure Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dermatologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 136 ratings
    Patient Ratings (136)
    5 Star
    (117)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 12, 2022
    Dr. Katz was so personable, fast and efficient. He did a thorough assessment and did not make us wait or follow up for results/procedure. was really impressed with how quickly he worked to resolve our concerns and answer our questions! his long term knowledge put us at ease.
    Matt F. — Oct 12, 2022
    About Dr. Arthur Katz, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790866895
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SUNY Downstate
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
