Dr. Arthur Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Katz, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Katz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine & Science and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.
Dr. Katz works at
Locations
-
1
Campbell Health Solutions S C2601 Lincoln Hwy Ste 112, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (219) 769-8441
-
2
Arthur H. Katz M.d. Sc1950 45th St Ste 205, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 934-9396
-
3
Cbc LLC5355 Commerce Blvd, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 756-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Indiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katz?
He is a great doctor & even better surgeon. He listens to the patient with all the medical records. Then He Eluates you if its surgery he is the best. Great office staff & MAs.
About Dr. Arthur Katz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English, Croatian and Spanish
- 1417944109
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- Chicago Med School
- Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine & Science
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy and Enlarged Turbinates, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katz speaks Croatian and Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.