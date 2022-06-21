See All Otolaryngologists in Olympia Fields, IL
Ear, Nose, and Throat
Dr. Arthur Katz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine & Science and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.

Dr. Katz works at Campbell Health Solutions S C in Olympia Fields, IL with other offices in Munster, IN and Crown Point, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Campbell Health Solutions S C
    2601 Lincoln Hwy Ste 112, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 (219) 769-8441
    Arthur H. Katz M.d. Sc
    1950 45th St Ste 205, Munster, IN 46321 (219) 934-9396
    Cbc LLC
    5355 Commerce Blvd, Crown Point, IN 46307 (219) 756-0600

  Community Hospital
  Franciscan Health Olympia Fields

Allergic Rhinitis
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Enlarged Turbinates
Allergic Rhinitis
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Enlarged Turbinates
Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Tube Placement
Earwax Buildup
Postnasal Drip
Sinusitis
Ear Ache
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Throat Pain
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Anosmia
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dysphagia
ENT Cancer
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Laryngeal Cancer
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Loss of Taste
Malignant Otitis Externa
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Thyroid Scan
Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vertigo
Acute Tonsillitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Big Ears
Chronic Tonsillitis
Dizziness
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Lip Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Nasal Polyp
Oral Cancer
Otosclerosis
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
Wound Repair
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Indiana
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    Sagamore Health Network
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Worker's Compensation

    Jun 21, 2022
    He is a great doctor & even better surgeon. He listens to the patient with all the medical records. Then He Eluates you if its surgery he is the best. Great office staff & MAs.
    JA Villa-Weitzman — Jun 21, 2022
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    47 years of experience
    English, Croatian and Spanish
    1417944109
    University Of Illinois
    Chicago Med School
    Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine & Science
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Arthur Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Katz has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy and Enlarged Turbinates, and more.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

