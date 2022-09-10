Dr. Arthur Jenkins III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkins III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Jenkins III, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arthur Jenkins III, MD is a Registered Nurse in Cos Cob, CT. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Jenkins NeuroSpine31 River Rd Ste 100, Cos Cob, CT 06807 Directions (646) 912-7514Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Jenkins NeuroSpine65 E 96th St Apt 1B, New York, NY 10128 Directions (332) 240-6689Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 30 years of experience
- English, Croatian, French and Spanish
- 1275509820
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine-New York, Ny
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Jenkins III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenkins III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins III speaks Croatian, French and Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkins III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkins III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.