Dr. Arthur Jenkins III, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4.5 (64)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arthur Jenkins III, MD is a Registered Nurse in Cos Cob, CT. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Jenkins III works at Jenkins NeuroSpine in Cos Cob, CT with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jenkins NeuroSpine
    31 River Rd Ste 100, Cos Cob, CT 06807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 912-7514
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Jenkins NeuroSpine
    65 E 96th St Apt 1B, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (332) 240-6689
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Myelopathy

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Correction Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Plating and Fusion Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Spinal Instrumentation Procedure Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Revision Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Laminoplasty Chevron Icon
Laminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Fusion Chevron Icon
Lumbar Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spinal Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Cervical Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion Surgery (PLIF) Chevron Icon
Quadriplegia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Surgery Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Treatment Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Pump Implant Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Split Spinal Cord Malformation Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Total Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (TLIF) Surgery Chevron Icon
Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
XLIF® (eXtreme Lateral Interbody Fusion) Procedure Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 10, 2022
    Jacob Z. — Sep 10, 2022
    About Dr. Arthur Jenkins III, MD

    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Croatian, French and Spanish
    • 1275509820
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine-New York, Ny
    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Jenkins III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkins III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jenkins III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jenkins III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkins III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkins III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

