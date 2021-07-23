Overview

Dr. Arthur Jenkins, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.



Dr. Jenkins works at Dr. Arthur Rex Jenkins in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.