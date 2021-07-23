Dr. Arthur Jenkins, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Jenkins, DDS
Dr. Arthur Jenkins, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.
Dr. Arthur Rex Jenkins836 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23451 Directions (757) 428-8747
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been going to Dr . Jenkins for over 20 years. I wouldn't go anywhere else. He is the best!
- Dentistry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
- Penn State University
Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenkins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins works at
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.