Dr. Arthur Jenkins, DDS
Super Profile

Dr. Arthur Jenkins, DDS

Dentistry
5 (108)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Arthur Jenkins, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.

Dr. Jenkins works at Dr. Arthur Rex Jenkins in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Arthur Rex Jenkins
    836 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 428-8747

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 108 ratings
    Patient Ratings (108)
    5 Star
    (99)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 23, 2021
    I have been going to Dr . Jenkins for over 20 years. I wouldn't go anywhere else. He is the best!
    Steve Dahm — Jul 23, 2021
    About Dr. Arthur Jenkins, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174539274
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Penn State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Jenkins, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jenkins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jenkins works at Dr. Arthur Rex Jenkins in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Dr. Jenkins’s profile.

    108 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

