Dr. Arthur Itkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Itkin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Trinity Hospital, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital, Riverside Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital.
Locations
Neurologic and Headache Clinic7600 W College Dr, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 485-4663Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Advocate Trinity Hospital
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
- Riverside Medical Center
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Itkin is the nicest most companionate people I’ve ever met. I’d highly recommend him.
About Dr. Arthur Itkin, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1184634974
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- University of Chicago
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
