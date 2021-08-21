Overview

Dr. Arthur Hughes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Hughes works at UC Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.