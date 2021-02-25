Dr. Arthur Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Hernandez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and Texas Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southwest Pain Clinic PA88 Briggs St Ste 250, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 923-9333
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Texas Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hernandez?
The office has been reconstructed to be more efficient and wait times are shorter than hour usually. Dr Hernandez has awesome medial staff and new doctors like Miss Sunny and others they have got my pain down only way to put it I’m not angry or don’t want to get up. I felt that way for years now I enjoy life a little bit haven’t done that for years. This place is worth it if your in uncontrollable pain please see him might take few months but he will help you and stay on it till you feel like it’s manageable
About Dr. Arthur Hernandez, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1568428589
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- USC-Los Angeles Co Med Ctr
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University of California at Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hernandez speaks French and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.