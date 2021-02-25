Overview

Dr. Arthur Hernandez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and Texas Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Hernandez works at Southwest Pain Clinic PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.