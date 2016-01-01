Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Harris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Harris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Back To Wellness Inc3800 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90063 Directions (323) 264-6296
-
2
Sequoia Hospital1801 Solar Dr Ste 211, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 988-2105
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
About Dr. Arthur Harris, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841341807
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.