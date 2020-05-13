See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Arthur Haney, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Arthur Haney, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Arthur Haney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.

Dr. Haney works at Vios Fertility Institute in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Univ of Chicago Ctr Reproductive Medicine & Fertil
    333 S Desplaines St Ste 201, Chicago, IL 60661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 702-6642

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The University Of Chicago Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
Bleeding Disorders
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
Bleeding Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Haney?

    May 13, 2020
    After experiencing two painful losses both in my second trimester (one in which I had a vaginal cerclage placed) my husband and I consulted Dr. Haney, he was so insightful, caring and knowledgeable! He immediately told me that I would be an appropriate candidate for the Abdominal cerclage. Dr. Haney while positive of our chances of being successful informed us of all the possibilities. I had the surgery and months after I got pregnant, during the pregnancy I had no issues and carried my babyfull term delivering via c section! I owe Dr. Haney everything for taking a chance on me after other doctors gave up on my chances to ever carry to term! He is the Bestttttt!!!!
    Eryn from Illinois — May 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arthur Haney, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Arthur Haney, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Haney to family and friends

    Dr. Haney's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Haney

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Arthur Haney, MD.

    About Dr. Arthur Haney, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336178763
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Haney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haney works at Vios Fertility Institute in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Haney’s profile.

    Dr. Haney has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Haney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Arthur Haney, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.