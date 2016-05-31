Dr. Arthur Hammer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Hammer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Hammer, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico, Iztacala, Escuela Nacional De Estudios Prfesionales Iztacala and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Hammer works at
Locations
-
1
Arthur W Hammer MD, PLLC3131 Kings Hwy Ste C3, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 280-3244
-
2
Century Medical & Dental Center260 Avenue X Ste G, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 336-8855
- 3 4050 Nostrand Ave Ste 1M, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hammer?
The most knowledgeable and thorough physician I've ever met in my personal and professional experience. Treat patient not a test. Attentive. cares for his patients. Will dig to the root of the problem. Best doctor! recommend to every one.
About Dr. Arthur Hammer, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 53 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1528060324
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Med School
- Brookdale Hospital Med Center
- Brookdale Hospital Med Center
- Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico, Iztacala, Escuela Nacional De Estudios Prfesionales Iztacala
- University of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammer works at
Dr. Hammer has seen patients for Pulmonary Insufficiency, Acute Laryngitis and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hammer speaks Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.