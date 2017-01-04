Dr. Gudeon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur Gudeon, DPM
Overview
Dr. Arthur Gudeon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 63 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 6406 Fleet St, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 896-3080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Gudeon to anyone he is the best.
About Dr. Arthur Gudeon, DPM
- Podiatry
- 63 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gudeon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gudeon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gudeon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gudeon.
