Dr. Arthur Gross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Gross, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Gross works at
Locations
Englewood Womens Health PC25 Rockwood Pl Ste 305, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 894-0003
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doc. Called me to explain test results and was very accommodating. His staff is always friendly.
About Dr. Arthur Gross, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1134217292
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross speaks Hebrew.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.