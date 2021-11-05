Dr. Arthur Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Gordon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Gordon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Hills, CA. They completed their residency with Cedar Sinai UCLA
Dr. Gordon works at
Locations
1
Optum-West Hills7301 Medical Center Dr, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (866) 592-2199
2
Healthcare Partners Affiliates Medical Group14600 Sherman Way Ste 300, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 226-3666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gordon was very thorough and I did not feel rushed. I felt like he was listening . Very nice and funny too. Would definitely recommend
About Dr. Arthur Gordon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1659431120
Education & Certifications
- Cedar Sinai UCLA
- Harbor Genl UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods.