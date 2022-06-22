Overview

Dr. Arthur Gelb, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Gelb works at ARTHUR F GELB MEDICAL CORPORATION in Lakewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Respiratory Management along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.