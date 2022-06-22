Dr. Arthur Gelb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Gelb, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Gelb, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Liza D Chavez Md. Inc.3650 South St Ste 308, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 633-2204
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr Gelb, and felt like he actually cared about me. I didn’t feel like just another Manila folder on the door. He went out of his way to help me in my time of need.
About Dr. Arthur Gelb, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gelb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gelb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gelb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gelb has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Respiratory Management, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gelb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelb. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelb.
