Dr. Arthur Garfinkel, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Garfinkel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Locations
John D Kaufman M D Inc.23861 McBean Pkwy Ste E30, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 259-5930
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garfinkle is awesome! He repaired my right hand when I broke it at the age of 14. Fast forward to a ripe ole age of 47 and he repaired my right knee. I work out 5-days a week and have no issues. He's knowledgeable, approachable and a great sense of humor. Oh, he also did my younger sisters arm when she was young. I would recommend him and his staff 100%.
About Dr. Arthur Garfinkel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
