Dr. Arthur Garfinkel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (13)
Call for new patient details
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Arthur Garfinkel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Dr. Garfinkel works at John Kaufman MD in Valencia, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    John D Kaufman M D Inc.
    23861 McBean Pkwy Ste E30, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 259-5930

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 17, 2020
    Dr. Garfinkle is awesome! He repaired my right hand when I broke it at the age of 14. Fast forward to a ripe ole age of 47 and he repaired my right knee. I work out 5-days a week and have no issues. He's knowledgeable, approachable and a great sense of humor. Oh, he also did my younger sisters arm when she was young. I would recommend him and his staff 100%.
    Tim — Dec 17, 2020
    About Dr. Arthur Garfinkel, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 52 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619974334
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garfinkel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garfinkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garfinkel works at John Kaufman MD in Valencia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Garfinkel’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Garfinkel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garfinkel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garfinkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garfinkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

