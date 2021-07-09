Dr. Arthur Galoustian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galoustian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Galoustian, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Galoustian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Locations
Riverside Office3660 Park Sierra Dr Ste 208, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (915) 687-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Very impressed with Dr Galoustian. Cares a lot for his patients. Not only is he knowledgeable but has very good bedside manner. Easy to talk to and answers any questions.
About Dr. Arthur Galoustian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St George's University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galoustian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galoustian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galoustian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Galoustian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galoustian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galoustian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galoustian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.