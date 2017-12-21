Overview

Dr. Arthur Gaing, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from METROPOLITAN NASHVILLE GENERAL HOSPITAL and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio.



Dr. Gaing works at Kings Daughters Med Spec Gastro in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.