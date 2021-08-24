See All Radiation Oncologists in Clarkston, MI
Dr. Arthur Frazier, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Arthur Frazier, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Arthur Frazier, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb and Mclaren Oakland.

Dr. Frazier works at Mcclaren Cancer Institute Clark in Clarkston, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Radiation Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daniel Ma, MD
Dr. Daniel Ma, MD
10 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Haddock, MD
Dr. Michael Haddock, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Nadia Laack, MD
Dr. Nadia Laack, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Mi
    5680 Bow Pointe Dr, Clarkston, MI 48346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 922-6610

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Macomb
  • Mclaren Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Frazier?

    Aug 24, 2021
    He is a very caring Dr,makes you feel important. Very knowledgeable. Takes his time with you. I would recommend him to anyone that needs him . Great personality.
    NG — Aug 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arthur Frazier, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Arthur Frazier, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Frazier to family and friends

    Dr. Frazier's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Frazier

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Arthur Frazier, MD.

    About Dr. Arthur Frazier, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609899640
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Virginia
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Frazier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frazier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frazier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frazier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frazier works at Mcclaren Cancer Institute Clark in Clarkston, MI. View the full address on Dr. Frazier’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Frazier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frazier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frazier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frazier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Arthur Frazier, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.