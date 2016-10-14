Dr. Arthur Flynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Flynn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Flynn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ventura County Medical Center.
Dr. Flynn works at
Locations
Pediatric Diagnostic Center Fqhc300 Hillmont Ave Bldg 340, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 641-0141
Arete PC3180 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 641-0141
Arthur E. Flynn MD Inc.168 N Brent St Ste 403, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 643-5437
Ventura Plastic Surgery Specialists1280 S Victoria Ave Ste 201, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 642-1699
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flynn did my face lift 12 years ago and I still get compliments on how great I look at 75. I highly recommend Dr. Flynn. He is the best surgeon and has a great bedside manner. His office staff is super. Jo Ann Horwitz, Rancho Mirage
About Dr. Arthur Flynn, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flynn has seen patients for Localized Fat Deposits, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Flynn speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Flynn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flynn.
