Dr. Arthur Fisher, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arthur Fisher, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Fisher works at
All County Gastroenterology & Hepatology Assoc. Llp176 N Village Ave Ste 2D, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 763-8019Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Dr. Fisher is an extraordinary Endocrinologist who I would recommend without reservation. He is sensitive, caring and responsive to his patients' needs. An excellent Doctor.
About Dr. Arthur Fisher, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 46 years of experience
- English
- University Conn Health Center
- Li Jewish Hospital
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
