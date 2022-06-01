Dr. Arthur Fass, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Fass, DPM
Overview
Dr. Arthur Fass, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Fass works at
Locations
-
1
Arthur H Fass DPM18350 Roscoe Blvd Ste 707, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 701-5088
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fass?
Dr. Fass is Very knowledgeable , and patient.
About Dr. Arthur Fass, DPM
- Podiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1508965286
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fass accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fass works at
Dr. Fass has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.