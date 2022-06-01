Overview

Dr. Arthur Fass, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Fass works at Arthur H Fass DPM in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.