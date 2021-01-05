Overview

Dr. Arthur Farkash, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Farkash works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group - 789 Park Avenue in Huntington, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.