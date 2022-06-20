Overview

Dr. Arthur Falk, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Falk works at University Ear Nose and Throat in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.