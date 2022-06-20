Dr. Arthur Falk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Falk, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Falk, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.
Locations
Arthur N. Falk, MD The Face and Skin Center35 HACKETT BLVD, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-7193Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Falk was on call when my 21 year old son was brought to AMC. A dog had bitten off much of my son's top lip. At a time when we were totally in shock, Dr. Falk was there to reassure & guide us as he reconstructed my son's lip over the course of the next year. I can't begin to thank Dr. Falk for his expertise. Today you would never know the horrific accident my son experienced, thanks to Dr. Falk !
About Dr. Arthur Falk, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Upstate Med Ctr SUNY-Syracuse
- The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Beth Israel Medical Center, Ny
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Brandeis U
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Falk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Falk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Falk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Falk has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Falk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Falk speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Falk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falk.
