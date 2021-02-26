Dr. Arthur Edelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Edelstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Edelstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Arthur J. Edelstein MD A Professional Corp.3737 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 340, Lynwood, CA 90262 Directions (562) 923-6256
- 2 11411 Brookshire Ave Ste 506, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 923-6256
- 3 3737 Century Blvd # 340, Lynwood, CA 90262 Directions (310) 638-0402
Bill Matheis Inc3510 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Lynwood, CA 90262 Directions (310) 603-9391
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Edelstein was my eye doctor for many years. He was the most attentive and caring doctor. The staff was never rude and I never found the office to be dirty. I did have long waiting times some days but I was never rushed through an appointment at the Downey office or the Lynwood office. The only reason he is no longer my doctor is because I moved to northern Calif. I would highly recommend him but I would get my eyeglasses elsewhere.
About Dr. Arthur Edelstein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 57 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043256175
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edelstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edelstein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edelstein has seen patients for Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Edelstein speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelstein.
