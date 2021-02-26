Overview

Dr. Arthur Edelstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Edelstein works at Arthur J Edelstein MD in Lynwood, CA with other offices in Downey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.