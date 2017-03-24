See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Arthur Droba, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (9)
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Arthur Droba, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Droba works at Arthur R Droba MD in Sarasota, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arthur R. Droba Jd MD PA
    1020 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 377-6674
    Robert Bateyko MD Chartered
    5664 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 101, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 377-7667

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Back Pain
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Mar 24, 2017
This is the only place the medical body composition analyzercan be used and not just a scale- when I'm building muscle and reducing fat the scale is not going to cut it. I love this place. Dr Droba and his staff are the best in weight loss support that I've ever encountered. Thanks for all the help!!
Ft Lauderdale, FL — Mar 24, 2017
About Dr. Arthur Droba, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1881630648
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Droba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Droba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Droba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Droba.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Droba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Droba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

