Dr. Arthur Douville, MD
Dr. Arthur Douville, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Locations
Positive Tone Acupuncture800 Pollard Rd Ste B203, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (650) 540-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1205951688
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University School Med
- University Wash Affil Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Douville has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Douville has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Douville on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Douville. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douville.
