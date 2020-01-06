Dr. Dimattia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur Dimattia, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Dimattia, MD is a Dermatologist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.
Locations
Dermatology Associates of the Northshore Inc.6 Essex Center Dr Ste 202, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 531-3736
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dimattia is the absolute best. Both my husband and I see him. My husband speaks very highly of Dr. Dimattia which says a lot. I having been seeing him for years and would never change. He is kind, and patient. He takes the time to explain and would never suggest unnecessary work. Danvers, MA
About Dr. Arthur Dimattia, MD
- Dermatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Boston City Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dimattia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dimattia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimattia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimattia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimattia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimattia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.