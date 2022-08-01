Dr. Arthur Desrosiers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desrosiers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Desrosiers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Desrosiers, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.
Dr. Desrosiers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Penalba Rehab. Medicine P A6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 516, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 666-6511
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desrosiers?
Immediately, I felt welcomed at Dr. Desrosiers' office as the staff is extremely nice. The office is clean and there is accessible parking! I went in for a chemical peel and the doctor walked me through my options and what I should expect. I truly appreciated how he advised that I start off with a gentler peel to make sure my skin reacted well. I also had great results as my skin appears less dull and my hyperpigmentation has faded! I have gone back 2 more times for a chemical peel and I will continue to come back. Definitely recommend Dr. Desrosiers to my friends and family!
About Dr. Arthur Desrosiers, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1770700429
Education & Certifications
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery: University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine
- General Surgery UMDNJ: Princeton Medical Center & Robert Woods Hospital
- University Of Southern California
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Dartmouth
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desrosiers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desrosiers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desrosiers works at
Dr. Desrosiers speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Desrosiers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desrosiers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desrosiers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desrosiers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.