Dr. Arthur Desrosiers, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arthur Desrosiers, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.

Dr. Desrosiers works at Marquis Plastic Surgery in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Penalba Rehab. Medicine P A
    6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 516, South Miami, FL 33143 (305) 666-6511

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Cancer
Aging Face
Benign Tumor
Adolescent Cancer
Aging Face
Benign Tumor

Treatment frequency



Adolescent Cancer Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Electrical Burn Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Pediatric Trauma Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 46 ratings
Patient Ratings (46)
5 Star
(42)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Aug 01, 2022
Immediately, I felt welcomed at Dr. Desrosiers' office as the staff is extremely nice. The office is clean and there is accessible parking! I went in for a chemical peel and the doctor walked me through my options and what I should expect. I truly appreciated how he advised that I start off with a gentler peel to make sure my skin reacted well. I also had great results as my skin appears less dull and my hyperpigmentation has faded! I have gone back 2 more times for a chemical peel and I will continue to come back. Definitely recommend Dr. Desrosiers to my friends and family!
Aug 01, 2022
Photo: Dr. Arthur Desrosiers, MD
About Dr. Arthur Desrosiers, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1770700429
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery: University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine
Residency
  • General Surgery UMDNJ: Princeton Medical Center & Robert Woods Hospital
Internship
  • University Of Southern California
Medical Education
  • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Undergraduate School
  • Dartmouth
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Arthur Desrosiers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desrosiers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Desrosiers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Desrosiers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Desrosiers works at Marquis Plastic Surgery in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Desrosiers’s profile.

46 patients have reviewed Dr. Desrosiers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desrosiers.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desrosiers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desrosiers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

