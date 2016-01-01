See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Far Rockaway, NY
Dr. Arthur Deluca, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arthur Deluca, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Far Rockaway, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.

Dr. Deluca works at St. John's Medical Group, Episcopal Health Services in Far Rockaway, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY, Ridgewood, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St. John's Medical Group, Episcopal Health Services
    495 Beach 20th St, Far Rockaway, NY 11691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 619-5950
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Arthur DeLuca,MD Pediatric Pulmonology
    3014 37th St Fl 3, Astoria, NY 11103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 288-1474
    Arthur DeLuca MD, Pediatric Pulmonology
    5723 Myrtle Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 288-1474
    Arthur DeLuca, MD Pediatric Pulmonology
    5723 Avenue N, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 288-1474

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
  • Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Asthma
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Arthur Deluca, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104926096
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NY U Bellevue Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • NY U
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Deluca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deluca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deluca has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deluca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deluca has seen patients for Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deluca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Deluca. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deluca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deluca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deluca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

