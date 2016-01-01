Dr. Arthur Deluca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deluca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Deluca, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Deluca, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Far Rockaway, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.
Dr. Deluca works at
Locations
-
1
St. John's Medical Group, Episcopal Health Services495 Beach 20th St, Far Rockaway, NY 11691 Directions (347) 619-5950Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
-
2
Arthur DeLuca,MD Pediatric Pulmonology3014 37th St Fl 3, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 288-1474
-
3
Arthur DeLuca MD, Pediatric Pulmonology5723 Myrtle Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Directions (718) 288-1474
-
4
Arthur DeLuca, MD Pediatric Pulmonology5723 Avenue N, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 288-1474
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deluca?
About Dr. Arthur Deluca, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1104926096
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
- NY U Bellevue Med Ctr
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- NY U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deluca has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deluca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deluca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deluca works at
Dr. Deluca has seen patients for Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deluca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Deluca. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deluca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deluca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deluca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.