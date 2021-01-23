Dr. Arthur Decross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Decross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Decross, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Decross, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, F.F. Thompson Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Urmc Gi & Hepatology At Sawgrass180 Sawgrass Dr Ste 230, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 275-4711
University of Rochester Medical Center601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-4711
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr DeCross saved my life. My Drs referred me to him after failed treatments and suffering. I highly recommended him because his clinical expertise is rare in GI issues. I have regained quality in my life. He’s outstanding.
About Dr. Arthur Decross, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1851327647
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
