Dr. Arthur Debaise, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Debaise, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 320 N Edinburgh Dr Ste D, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 539-3455
Florida Hospital Orlando OB Specialists601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 303-1373
Adventhealth Medical Group Community Medicine2501 N Orange Ave Ste 411, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 303-1373
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very serious bike accident about 4 months ago. While in the hospital, Dr. Debaise operated on my broken facial bones, a broken jaw and a broken nose. Friends have told me that they cannot tell I was in an accident. Dr, Debaise and his staff were very professional and a pleasure to deal with.
About Dr. Arthur Debaise, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Debaise has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debaise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Debaise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Debaise has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Debaise on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Debaise speaks Italian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Debaise. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Debaise.
