Dr. Arthur Day, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Day, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Houston Office6400 Fannin St Ste 2800, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In 1997, Dr. Day operated on me to remove an AVM in my right cerebellum. No doctors in my home city of Jacksonville, Florida would operate on me because of the location near my brain stem and recommended I go to Dr. Day at Shand’s Hospital at the University of Florida. He did an excellent job of explaining everything to me - the diagnosis, the meaning of an AVM, and the treatment options. We had great confidence in Dr. Day’s ability and expertise - even when a rupture during surgery occurred, increased swelling during the recovery, or the extensive recovery/rehabilitation that followed. Thank you Dr. Day for saving my life.
About Dr. Arthur Day, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1326109497
Education & Certifications
- University Fl Hospital
- Carraway Meth Hosp
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Day has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Day accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Day has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Day has seen patients for Meningiomas, Hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, and more.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Day. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Day, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Day appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.