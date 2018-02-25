See All General Surgeons in Columbia, SC
General Surgery
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Arthur Cooler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Cooler works at MUSC Health Surgical Associates Columbia Medical Park NE in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and and Stenting along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Surgical Associates Columbia Medical Park NE
    114 Gateway Corporate Blvd Ste 430, Columbia, SC 29203

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 25, 2018
    Dr. Cooler is an excellent physician who is authentic and compassionate. Welcome to Providence Health, Dr. Cooler!
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Arthur Cooler, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1326078890
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Sc-Richland Meml Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Sc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
    • Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center
    • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Cooler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooler is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Cooler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cooler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Cooler works at MUSC Health Surgical Associates Columbia Medical Park NE in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Cooler's profile.

    Dr. Cooler has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and and Stenting, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooler on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

