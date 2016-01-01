Dr. Arthur Conley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Conley, MD
Dr. Arthur Conley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Pratt Regional Medical Center.
Direct Orthopedic Care3209 N Flood Ave, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 352-7051
Alliancehealth Medical Group Family Medicine3705 NW 63rd St Ste 201, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Directions (405) 445-0155
- Pratt Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Baylor University
Dr. Conley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conley has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Conley speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Conley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.