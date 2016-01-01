Overview

Dr. Arthur Conley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Pratt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Conley works at Direct Orthopedic Care in Norman, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.